The “60 Swarm” Caltrans project to repair the 60 Freeway and elevate freeway overpass bridges in Chino will continue this weekend.
The westbound 60 Freeway, between the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside and Interstate 15 will be closed this weekend through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement rehabilitation work.
Eastbound lanes and ramps in the area will be open.
Bridge preparation work will begin on the eastbound and westbound 60 Freeway this weekend. Two lanes in each direction of the freeway will be closed from Benson Avenue to Pipeline Avenue in the Chino area through 6 a.m. today (Oct. 19). The work began at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.