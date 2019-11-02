The Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss screening material being used by residents to shield their homes from errant golf balls. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held Tuesday in city council chambers.
Some residents impacted by golf balls from Los Serranos Golf Course have installed high fences or screen material not allowed in the city code to protect their property, according to a staff report. The commission will be asked to provide input on developing policies to possibly allow special screening standards.
