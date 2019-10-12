Chino Hills Girl Scout Troop 70874

 

 Photo by Ryan Smith

Chino Hills Girl Scout Troop 70874 will collect non-perishable food items for Caring for the Hills during the Nightmare on Hickory Lane the evening of Friday, Oct. 25 at 3909 Hickory Lane, east of Rolling Ridge Drive, south of Glen Ridge Drive. The girls, earning their Bronze Award, will wear green vests and collect the items in a large trunk in the front yard. Residents may drop off items any time during the month of October.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.