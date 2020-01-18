Catholic Bishop Gerald Barnes won’t be stepping down June 22 as previously announced but will stay for another year serving the San Bernardino Diocese with his successor, Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Alberto Rojas, by his side as coadjutor bishop.
On Dec. 4, just two days after Auxiliary Bishop Rojas was introduced during a news conference at the diocesan pastoral center in San Bernardino, Bishop Barnes told priests at a prayer service that he would stay for one year beyond his 75th birthday on June 22, leading the diocese until June 22, 2021.
Bishop Rojas will be relocated to the diocese from Chicago in early February, according to diocesan spokesman John Andrews.
“The decision for Bishop Barnes to remain an additional year was made by the Vatican so I cannot speak to the reason why,” Mr. Andrews told the Champion.
Bishop Rojas said he welcomed the news because it will give him more time to learn under Bishop Barnes and become more familiar with the diocese, according to the Inland Catholic Byte, a newspaper published by the diocese.
“There is great excitement in the diocese knowing and welcoming our coadjutor Bishop Alberto Rojas,” said Mr. Andrews. “There is also a joy amongst the people at having more time with Bishop Barnes, who is very much beloved here.”
Bishop Rojas, who was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, had been serving as an auxiliary bishop of Chicago since 2011.
He will be the third bishop of the San Bernardino Diocese, which serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
