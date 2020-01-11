The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul Spitzzeri on the history of Carbon Canyon Road, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation.
Reservations are not required.
Carbon Canyon Road (State Route 142) is a busy two-lane state highway consistently clogged on weekdays with Inland Empire commuters heading from home to work in the coastal plains of Orange and Los Angeles counties and back, he said.
From the time the unpaved road opened in 1915, and was greatly improved in the 1920s and for decades beyond, it was mainly a rural route largely used for Sunday drives.
Mr. Spitzzeri will talk about the building of the road and changes with its use over time.
He is the museum director at the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum in the City of Industry where he has worked since 1988.
Mr. Spitzzeri will next speak 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 on “What’s in a Name? The Laband and Gordon Ranches.”
The Chino Hills Historical Society is a non-profit organization funded through memberships and donations.
Information: 597-6449 or send an email to chhis tory@aol.com.
