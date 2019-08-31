A water main break forced the closure of the Chino Valley YMCA pool at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino on Friday morning.
“The building will remain open for the time being. We will send updates as we have them,” according to a news release posted by Chino Valley YMCA officials Friday morning.
Chino Valley YMCA, located on the north side of Ayala Park, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Other West End YMCA facilities are located in Ontario and Upland.
Information: 597-7445 or weymca.org.
