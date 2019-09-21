A community meeting on how the city of Chino will spend funds it receives in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
In the past, the Community Development Block Grant funding, known as CDBG, has gone to charities that assist low to moderate income residents and for projects to improve community facilities and services.
Agencies that serve low to moderate income residents in Chino are invited each winter to apply for a portion of the grant the city receives.
The grant is based on several measures of community needs, including the extent of poverty, population, housing overcrowding, age of housing and population growth in relationship to other metropolitan areas.
The City received $554,114 in CDBG funding for the 2019/20 program year. Of that, $83,177 went to six public service programs or charities,
$70,000 to the City’s code compliance program, $40,000 to Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services for grants to help low-income residents improve their homes, $250,175 to improve Monte Vista Park, $28,325 to the Inland Fair Housing & Mediation for fair housing and landlord/tenant mediation services, and $82,497 for administration of the City’s CDBG action plan.
