Despite a continuing trend of declining enrollment in the Chino Valley school district, student population at some schools is up and combination classes overall remain low.
Assistant superintendent Richard Rideout said enrollment at the start of the school year was 26,800 students but approximately 200 more have joined the district since he presented enrollment information to the board on Aug. 15.
In 2018, the district reported 28,141 total students, according to the California school dashboard, caschooldashboard.org.
There were 435 less elementary students enrolled in the district at the start of this school year
School board president James Na asked how this will affect district funding for average daily attendance (ADA).
Associate superintendent of business Sandra Chen said ADA equates to $9,000 per pupil from the state.
Enrollment data is due in October to the state for funding allocations, Mr. Rideout said.
Elementary
Mr. Rideout said overall enrollment in kindergarten was lower this year than the number of students in the outgoing sixth grade classes.
“When you have that, you tend to have lower enrollment overall,” he said.
Junior high
There were 83 less junior high students enrolled in the district at the start of the school year.
Enrollment decreased at Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino and increased at Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills and Cal Aero Preserve Academy K-8 in the Preserve area of Chino.
High school
For the first time in several years, the high schools overall had a positive increase of students, Mr. Rideout said.
Chino High, undergoing reconstruction through Measure G school bonds, gained 74 students at the beginning of the year.
Don Lugo, also in Chino, had gained 22 more students from last year.
Mr. Rideout attributed the growth to district support of programs, as well as student support from staff and families.
Ayala High had 2,618 students at the start of the year, a decrease of 22 students from last year.
Chino Hills High enrollment at the start of the school year was 2,695, an increase of one student.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said that each of these high schools has a capacity for 3,000 students.
Combo classes
The district has reduced the number of combination classes from 11 at the start of the school year to nine currently, which is the same as last year.
A school creates a combined grade class when individual class enrollment caps are reached in a single grade and there are additional students but not enough to make an extra class.
Six years ago, the district had 70 classes with combined grade levels.
Since then, the school board has prioritized reducing combination classes, Mr. Rideout said.
Staff report
The school district employs 3,700 people. The positions include 1,379 certificated teachers, 1,116 classified employees, 147 management, 384 certificated substitute teachers, 241 classified substitutes and 433 coaches.
Last year, 88 teachers resigned or retired and 25 teachers on temporary contracts were released.
To start this school year, the district hired 35 elementary teachers, 10 junior high teachers and 34 high school teachers.
Mr. Rideout said that although there were less students this year, the district hired elementary teachers to keep combination classes down.
