More than 500 Chino Valley families, including 380 children, will receive a hot meal, Christmas toys for the children and a new bicycle or scooter for every family at the Chino Neighborhood House’s annual Christmas and Holiday Party to be held Friday, Dec. 20 at the Chino Community Building.
The families have been pre-registered and meet the county’s low- to moderate-income requirements.
All live within the Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries that include Chino, Chino Hills and a small portion of Ontario.
Papachino’s Grill and Greens restaurant in Chino will provide lunch at no cost and the Chino Valley Lions Club will offer free ice cream cones to the children.
The Chino Police Department will give out helmets and register the bikes.
Firefighters and staff members from the Chino Valley Fire District, which helped with the event, will be in attendance.
Chino Neighborhood House board member Kevin Cisneroz said the party is a true community event assisted and sponsored by several local organizations, including the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, Chino Valley Lions Club, Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, California Institution for Men in Chino and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino.
The Chino Neighborhood House at 13130 Sixth St., provides free emergency food to eligible residents of the Chino Valley school district.
Information: 628-5608.
