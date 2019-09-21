More than 600 residents who streamed into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills last Saturday were issued “passports” allowing them to travel to India, China, Mexico, the Honduras, Pakistan, Argentina, Thailand, and Pakistan.
Along the way, they were asked to meet five people to sign the passports.
Travelers walked to the display rooms where the cultures were represented and were greeted with mounds of tasty food like Pad Thai, chicken adobo, pork lumpia, empanadas, pork and vegetable dumplings, Basmati rice with peas, and milk cake.
Residents then gathered in the cultural hall and watched dancers perform in varying traditions and costumes.
An enthusiastic audience whistled and cheered during the performances.
“The most valuable aspect of the festival was simply to get to know each other and develop personal relationships,” said Stake President William Rockwood. “As we get to know and become comfortable with each other, it makes it much easier to work together on projects that strengthen the community.”
Dr. Khalid N. Ahmed of the Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino on Ramona Avenue opened the performances with chanting from the Koran. The mosque displayed copies of the Koran and brought Pakistani food including vegetable-filled paddies, pakoras, sweet pretzels, rice and chocolate. “All served with lots of love, care and affection to bring harmony among different religions and mankind in general,” Dr. Ahmed said.
Mr. Rockwood said those who attended learned a great deal about religion as well as culture. “Although we have different names and practices, we are all people who believe in and worship God,” he said. “There is great strength in united worship, especially when we all live in the same community.”
