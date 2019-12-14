A public hearing will be held at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 Chino City Council meeting on the city’s plan to update various fees it charges, including those for recreation programs, facility rentals and building-related services.
The proposed user fees are available for viewing at http://chinocityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx (click on the “agenda packet” for the Dec. 17 meeting and scroll down to the user fee section).
The meeting will be held in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Written comments on the fees will be accepted by 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17 to Director of Finance Rob Burns at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710. Comments may be made at the hearing.
