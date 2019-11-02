A resident who lives on Oak Trail Road off Valle Vista Drive posted on the Nextdoor neighborhood website that a power tool in his backyard was taken Oct. 26 by an employee of Excel Landscape, a landscape contractor for the City of Chino Hills.
The resident posted that he couldn’t find his tool, so he checked inside the contractor’s vehicle because the contractor was working nearby.
He said he found it on the seat of the vehicle and notified the police.
According to Sgt. David Frayeh of the Chino Hills Police Department, an Excel employee interviewed by the police said he thought the power tool belonged to Excel. The employee denied stealing it.
The resident posted that Excel employees retaliated against him by accusing him of breaking their truck window. Sgt. Frayeh said the truck window was not damaged and the employees did not report that to the police.
Chino Hills city manager Ben Montgomery said the city’s public works department contacted Excel to make sure management was aware of the situation and to share the city’s concerns if the matter was true.
Mr. Montgomery said the contractor’s management representative assured city staff the allegations would be taken seriously, and the matter would be investigated.
