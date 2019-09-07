time for personal wellness
Chino Hills High teachers and counselors take time for personal wellness Aug. 28 inside the school’s PAWS Wellness Center with yoga teacher Sandra Chang (front). Ms. Chang, co-owner of Omnira Yoga in Chino, is leading the class for teachers twice a month. The Wellness Center is a quiet spot on campus that opened last year for students and staff.  Counselor Kathie Spaun said teachers talked about how great they felt after the class because of the bonding among staff members and the relaxing environment. 

