Bishop Gerald Barnes, who has led the Diocese of San Bernardino for the past 23 years, announced last week that he will resign in June 2020 at the age of 75, a requirement of church law.
His replacement, who will be named by Pope Francis, will work alongside Bishop Barnes for the next year getting to know the diocese that includes 1.7 million Catholics in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
“The transition from one bishop to another is a change of monumental proportion,” said Bishop Barnes in a statement. “My successor, through the grace of the Holy Spirit, will be free to lead the Diocese as he sees fit.”
The new bishop will be the third in the diocese that was established in 1978, carved out of the Diocese of San Diego.
Phillip Straling was the founding bishop, followed by Bishop Barnes who was installed in 1996.
The Diocesan Pastoral Center is located in San Bernardino.
