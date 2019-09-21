Last Friday’s trash pickup was delayed in some areas of the Butterfield Ranch and Fairfield Ranch communities during a work stoppage by employees of Republic Services in Anaheim, the refuse hauler for Chino Hills.
The Anaheim employees were supporting workers in Massachusetts who were engaging in a temporary work stoppage over a collective bargaining agreement, said general manager Dan Capener.
“It was a sympathy work stoppage for workers in Massachusetts,” said Mr. Capaner. “It had nothing to do with our collective bargaining agreement here in Anaheim.”
Mr. Capener said the delay only impacted Friday’s routes.
Trash containers were picked up the following day and the yard waste and recycle containers were scheduled to be picked up Friday, Sept. 20, he said.
Residents were asked to set out bags of extra yard waste and recyclables accumulated during the week.
The company issued a statement that while Republic Services respects the rights of employees to engage in collective bargaining, “we will not allow union pressure tactics to influence professional and respectful bargaining at the table.”
