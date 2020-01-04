Chino Senior Center is offering three day trips this winter.
Space is still available for a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 trip to University City Walk in Hollywood. Participants can shop. Lunch will be on their own. The trip is open to ages 12 and older. Youth under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 for Chino residents or $30 for non-residents.
A bus trip to Pala Casino in north San Diego County is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID. The trip includes a free show at the casino. Cost is $15 for Chino residents or $25 for non-residents.
A trip to the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena will be offered 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. It is open to ages 12 and older. Youth under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $25 for Chino residents or $35 for non-residents.
Seat availability is based on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration: cityofchino.org/programs or in person at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
