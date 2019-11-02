A convenience store, childcare center, trucking facility and two industrial buildings were approved by the Chino Planning Commission Oct. 21.
The 3,200-square-foot convenience store planned by Karaki Western States for the northeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road will include a 1,600-square-foot attached quick service restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot gas station and a 1,563-square-foot express car wash. Wetzel’s Pretzels, Juice It Up and a sandwich shop have expressed interest in the center, according to the developers.
Childcare center
A 9,820-square-foot childcare center that could accommodate up to 144 children planned by Architects MSP, will be located in the Stater Bros. Plaza at the northwest corner of Euclid and Schaefer avenues.
An insulated wall will separate the facility from its nearest neighbor, The Meat Cellar restaurant, said Rick Evans, shopping center owner.
Mr. Evans addressed Commissioner Walt Pocock’s concerns about adequate lighting in the area where children will be dropped off and picked up. Mr. Evans said the shopping center’s lights are on from dusk to dawn and he believes they provide sufficient lighting. He said he plans to have brighter LED lighting installed.
He said the childcare tenant already has a similar business on the east side of the shopping center and wanted the bigger site to accommodate a play area.
Trucking facility
LGS Engineering, Inc. for Manifest Destiny Trucking Corporation plans to construct a 2,117-square-foot office building and trucking facility on 4.5 acres at 14085 Magnolia Ave.
The project’s civil engineer Lauren Sandberg said there would be an average of two departures and two arrivals each day.
Industrial buildings
Two light industrial buildings -- 28,472-square-feet and 20,847-square-feet -- have been approved for a 2.53-acre lot on the northwest corner of Central and Eucalyptus avenues.
There are no proposed tenants but allowed uses include light to general manufacturing and processing, warehousing and wholesaling and distribution, according to city staff.
Builder Richard Lewis of CEG Construction said his company his built 23 industrial buildings in Chino.
Lot variance
A request by Greg Bonomo to exceed the 25 percent maximum allowable lot coverage on an existing residential site was continued to the Dec. 2 planning commission meeting. City staff had recommended denying the variance.
Mr. Bonomo is proposing a new single-story home, patios and covered entryway that would total 6,623-square-feet on an 18,806-square-foot lot on Joaquin Street, southwest of the intersection of Chino and Mountain avenues.
Some residents in the large-lot neighborhood were concerned the project might create drainage issues and the setback of the home was not 15 feet.
Next door neighbor Albert VanSteeg was concerned the garage would now be his view, and Mr. Bonomo said he would be willing to place the garage on the other side of the property.
Commissioner Robert Nastase said the variance would not be needed if the covered entryway and patios were eliminated, and Mr. Bonomo said he would be willing to do that.
At least three residents of the neighborhood spoke in support of the project.
Commissioner Brandon Blanchard said the continuance would give Mr. Bonomo and his future neighbors time to work together and come back with a new design.
