Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, who represents Chino in the 52nd District, will sponsor a workshop called “California Budget 101,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Ontario International Airport Authority administration building, 1923 East Avion Ave., Ontario.
Mr. Rodriguez will be present during the event by the California Budget and Policy Center.
Topics will include how the budget impacts local cities, the constitutional framework of the budget process and how it creates opportunities for public involvement.
Information: Mr. Rodriguez’ office, 902-9606 or email asmdc.org/rodriguez.
