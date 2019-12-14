The Chino Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16 has been cancelled, as have the Jan. 6 and Jan. 20 meetings in 2020.
The next regular meeting of the commission will be 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
