Two events are set in the next week for Chino teens interested in volunteering for the city of Chino or in participating in a free paint night.
A Teen Opportunity Program meeting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. for teens 13 to 18 years old who are friendly, enthusiastic and eager to help in the community by volunteering.
The center is located in the recreation building at Monte Vista Park.
For more details, call the program coordinator at 334-3483 or visit the program webpage at cityofchino.org/teens.
A free paint night for teens 13 to 18 years old will be held 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Teen Center. Step-by-step painting instruction will be provided, and teens may take their artwork home. No painting experience is needed. Soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
Space is limited. Register at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino; or call 334-3260.
