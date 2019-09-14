The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold a “Sunflower Garden” luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Dianne Swella, doctor of chiropractic, who will speak about how she overcame grief after the loss of her children.
Vendor will be Darlene Ghoreyshi of Eden Wellness Express who will speak about weight loss, stress, hot flashes, cellulite, and skin issues.
Vocalist will be Sylvia Quintana.
Cost is $20.
Reservations: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
