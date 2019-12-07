With a countdown and the flip of a switch, the holiday season officially got underway in Chino during the city’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Tuesday on the city hall lawn.
A giant “tree” made of long strands of different colored lights was the focal point of the event, but real trees around the lawn on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and D Street also glowed with holiday cheer when the switch was flipped.
More than 150 people attended the event that included treats, photos of Santa and holiday music by the Chino Community Chorus.
Members of the Chino Mounted Posse were on scene for the horse lovers in the audience.
The celebration continued at the beginning of the Chino City Council meeting – held immediately following the tree lighting – as the Chino Community Chorus sang four more songs inside the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.