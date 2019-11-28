The San Bernardino Regional Energy Partnership is offering Chino Hills residents the opportunity to bring two incandescent holiday light strands to the city’s tree-lighting ceremony 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
They will be exchanged for two LED holiday light strands.
The old strands must be 50-count or higher, still work and contain all bulb parts.
Residents must provide a copy of their Southern California Edison bill and a photo identification that matches the customer name on the bill.
Southern California Gas is offering a free energy efficiency starter kit to residents who bring their SoCal Gas bill and photo identification matching the customer name on the bill. Information: (909) 884-8276.
(0) comments
