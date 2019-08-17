Residents are invited to provide input related to housing in Chino Hills by completing an online survey at chinohills.org/CDBG by Friday, Aug. 30.
The City of Chino Hills is preparing a fair housing study as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to receive federal funding to allocate to non-profit groups.
The study addresses patterns of poverty and housing barriers to help the city update its “Consolidated Plan” that assesses the current housing market, the characteristics of the city’s population, and outlines a five-year plan.
Information: community services department, 364-2717.
