Ernest Hemingway once said, “there is no friend as loyal as a book” and the Friends of the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library have demonstrated their loyalty to the library since 1991.
The first meeting was held in January of that year at Ayala High – before the library existed – to lobby the state to approve a grant application from the county.
This long-standing non-profit has ebbed and flowed over the years, working behind the scenes to raise thousands of dollars through its semi-annual book sale and the used bookstore inside the library.
Volunteers fund the children’s summer reading program including the entertainers, new books to augment the library’s collection, and supplies for youth programs.
The group recently began funding “Paint Nights” for adults.
A digital sign is being purchased for the library entry to announce activities.
The organization also pays for subscriptions to the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal and will begin funding a Chinese-language newspaper called China Press in February, said long-time volunteer Margaret Hogarth who serves as secretary.
Mrs. Hogarth said the next Paint Night will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30.
The semi-annual used book sale will take place during library hours Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.
Mrs. Hogarth said the Friends need volunteers and board members.
The next quarterly meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 in the conference room in the back of the library.
Small infusion
President Jane Neptune, who began volunteering for the Friends in 1992 and calls the bookstore her “home,” said the board would like to bring more life into the group.
“We’ve had dwindling numbers over the years and we really need a small infusion of people who are interested in libraries,” Mrs. Neptune said. “I’m not looking for an army of people but just a few volunteers who love books and are willing to be worker bees.”
The group also needs a treasurer, she said. The Friends’ budget is $30,000.
Membership costs $12 per year.
Mrs. Neptune said volunteers don’t have a lot of things to do except help with book sales, the bookstore, and displaying books in the glass case in the lobby.
She hopes people will join the board so she can focus on the bookstore. “I’d rather be at the bookstore any day,” she said. “It’s my home.”
Information: Mrs. Neptune, 597-3237.
