The next Kids Night Out will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
The event allows parents to have a night out while their children, ages 4 to 10, make art projects and play games. The children will also make their own dinner, under the supervision of the museum staff.
Cost is $12 for museum members or $15 for the general public.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the museum at 334-3270 or visiting the museum.
