The Chino Valley school district reported more than $1.4 million in payments to four attorney firms for legal services provided during the 2018-19 school year.
Following a pattern from the 2017-18 school year, one law firm was paid the lion’s share of that amount for charter school matters.
A district report dated Aug. 9 states that Margaret A. Chidester and Associates was paid $678,517 for charter schools, plus additional fees listed separately under individual charter schools.
Reported separately is $314,431 in payments for legal issues related to Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive charter school in Chino, which was authorized by the Chino Valley school board to open in the 2017-18 school year.
The district also paid the attorney firm $13,667 for issues related to Oxford Preparatory Academy charter school, which closed in 2017 after the school board denied its Chino charter renewal petition.
Oxford filed a lawsuit against the school district over the issue which remains unsettled in court.
Chidester and Associates represented the district last year in its unsuccessful effort to prevent Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school from opening in the Chino Valley.
Sycamore’s Chino Valley charter was approved on appeal by the San Bernardino County Board of Education and the school opened this month in Chino Hills.
The Chidester firm also received $24,876 to review school board policies, including a failed proposal by trustees James Na and Andrew Cruz to have schools notify parents when a transgender student uses school district facilities. Attorney Margaret Chidester reviewed the proposal at the Nov. 1, 2018 school board meeting and said it went against state and federal anti-discrimination laws.
The school district paid the firm $28,160 for its legal services on the Freedom From Religion lawsuit. In January, the school board voted to end its legal appeal of the case, in which a lower court judge ruled that invocations were not allowed at board meetings and that board members could not make religious references. The board agreed to settle court awards of approximately $300,000, which were paid by the district.
