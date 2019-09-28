Residents in Los Serranos may dispose of large items, 8 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 28) in roll-off containers that will be placed near Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road, next to Chaparral Elementary School.
Employees from the Chino Hills Public Works Department will assist.
Large household items such as stoves, washers, and dryers will be accepted.
The city of Chino Hills has partnered with Republic Services, the city’s waste hauler, to provide the free service.
Items that will not be accepted are refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, auto parts, building materials, electronic waste and hazardous waste like paint and cleaning supplies.
Chino Hills residency is required.
