Vintage cars, many shined to a sparkling gleam, filled the Chino Town Square shopping center on Philadelphia Street Friday, July 12 during a monthly Cruise Night organized by the Carruchas Car Club.
It was the third outing at the center.
The Cruise Night, which is held 6 to 10 p.m. every second Friday, has been drawing up to 150 cars and several car clubs, according to Carruchas members, who hail from all over Southern California, including the Chino Valley.
The next cruise is set for Friday, Sept. 13.
The family-friendly event is open to anyone who loves their vehicle no matter its age or model, the members said. Participants typically have dinner at the nearby Titan Burgers restaurant and then admire the cars and buy into raffles.
Car enthusiasts learn of the cruise via social media and through posters left at the restaurant.
“It’s a way to kick off the weekend,” one of the Carruchas Car Club members said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.