“You are ours for another five years,” Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said Tuesday as the city council voted unanimously to extend the contract of City Manager Matt Ballantyne by a year to July 31, 2024.
Mr. Ballantyne was hired by the city in 2012, beating out 72 applicants to replace former city manager Pat Glover when he retired.
Mr. Ballantyne was previously the city manager for the San Gabriel Valley community of San Marino.
He has two master’s degree, in public administration and regional planning, and a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of California, Los Angeles.
This is the fifth extension for Mr. Ballantyne’s contract with the city.
Mr. Ballantyne’s base salary is $275,652 a year and his annual benefits package is $113,364.
