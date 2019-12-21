The small but mighty Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills continued its boat parade tradition with the assistance of the city of Chino Hills on Friday the 13th with 44 entries including 24 boats.
Kiwanis member Bill Taylor, boat parade coordinator, was unable to head the event this year because of job commitments. Mr. Taylor coordinated the parade for 11 years, beginning in 2008. He introduced entries such as equestrian groups and veterans. In 2011, he incorporated the after-party hosted by the Chino Valley Community Church that has become part of the boat parade tradition for the last nine years.
This year, the church had a float for the first time.
Kiwanis treasurer Sheran Voigt said Mr. Taylor worked very hard on the parade for years. She said the club has only six members and didn’t want to let it go.
“The city of Chino Hills was happy to have us continue the parade,” said Mrs. Voigt, a founding member of the local Kiwanis club. “We wanted to do it. We love our boat parade.”
President Eldona Reasoner Arns, also a charter member, and new boat parade coordinator Sarah Vanderpool who is president-elect, worked to keep the parade going.
“The three of us took on the role that Bill had done all these years,” Mrs. Voigt said. “It was a learning curve, but it went well and was very enjoyable.”
Participants included veterans in golf carts, Girl Scout troops, two miniature horses pulling carts from Painted H Ranch on English Road, the city’s mobile recreation van, the Chino Hills Aquatics Club, Priceless Pets showcasing their animals in a trailer, the English Road goats, Santa Claus in a motor grader, and Sheriff John McMahon and Supervisor Curt Hagman in a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department dive boat.
The Ayala High School Key Club, the youth counterpart of the Kiwanis Club, passed out glow bracelets.
Mrs. Voigt said the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills could use some new members. The club’s primary projects are the boat parade, Breakfast with Santa, and serving breakfast at the city’s annual veterans day ceremony.
The group meets 7 a.m. every Friday at McDonald’s on Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue. The next meeting will be Friday, Jan. 3.
Information: Mrs. Voigt, 262-5506.
