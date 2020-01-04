The city of Chino is seeking groups for its Cultural Palooza, to be held 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at Chino City Hall.
Groups interested in showcasing their cultural traditions through dance, music, international foods, arts, crafts, informational booths, retail booths or other activities are encouraged to contact Nikki Hendricks, Community Services Coordinator, at 334-3500 or by email at nhendricks@cityofchino.org.
The event is free to spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.