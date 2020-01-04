Eighty-six trees will be removed on Bon View Avenue between Schaefer and Merrill avenues to accommodate a brine pipeline for the expansion of the city of Chino’s water treatment plant on the east side of the city.
Public hearing
A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 on the city’s plans to expand the capacity of its Eastside Water Treatment facility that is located on Schaefer Avenue, between Euclid and Bon View avenues in Ontario.
The hearing will be held during the regular Chino Council meeting in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The proposed project consists of expansion of the treatment capacity and construction of approximately 3.5 miles of dual 6-inch diameter PVC pipelines to convey brine waste from the treatment facility to the Chino 1 Desalter Treatment Facility at 6905 Kimball Ave., Chino.
It will expand the treatment capacity from 3,500 gallons per minute to 7,000, according to Amer Jakher, the city’s public works director.
All demolition and construction associated with the expansion will take place at the existing treatment facility site at 7537 Schaefer Ave., Ontario. An existing generator pad, concrete waste vault and concrete pads will be demolished. A new generator pad will be constructed, the existing generator connection box will be relocated.
A new ISEP system building to remove harmful inorganics, such as nitrates and perchlorates, will be constructed. New granular activated charcoal vessels will be installed, and two existing granular activated charcoal vessels located near the treatment facility will be relocated.
Existing brine waste tanks located under the treatment plant canopy will be repurposed for the ISEP process since they will no longer be needed to store brine waste once the expansion is complete.
Instead of trucking brine waste offsite, it will be conveyed to the treatment facility via the proposed brine pipeline to the Inland Empire Brine Line south of Chino.
The brine pipeline will be constructed using an open trench method, except where it crosses under a drainage culvert at Merrill Street before going south at Euclid Avenue.
Documents available
Copies of the initial study and mitigations to the environmental impact of the project can be reviewed in the Public Works Department at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The supporting documents are also available on the city’s website at http://cityofchino.org/government-services/community-development/environmental-documents.
The city of Chino will accept written comments on the project through Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
All comments must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. that day. Comments or questions should be directed to Amanda Coker, principal engineer at 13220 Central Ave., Chino, CA. 91710 or by email at acoker@cityofchino.org.
Well study approved
The city council on Dec. 17 approved paying $127,371 to design consultants Hazen & Sawyer to explore the feasibility of sending raw water from Well 11, located at San Antonio Avenue and the 60 Freeway, to the Eastside Water Treatment Facility for treatment. The study also seeks to find a solution to the low water pressure in the vicinity of the well.
On Jan. 1, 2018, the state enacted a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for 1, 2, 3- TCP of five parts per trillion. Consequently, Well 11 was taken out of commission when it was found to have higher levels of TCP than allowed.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes TCP as likely to be a carcinogen, which can cause cancer in humans. The state does class TCP as a carcinogen.
In the past, Well 11 has provided approximately 30 percent of the city’s groundwater supply.
