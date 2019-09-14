Chino Valley Fire District firefighter/paramedics demonstrate life-saving equipment on a mannequin at the Sept. 3 Chino City Council meeting. The Zoll X Series cardiac monitor allows real time adjustments to chest compressions during CPR, making sure they are the right depth, rate and recoil, said firefighter-paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian (not pictured) who narrated the procedure. Also demonstrated was the AutoPulse Resuscitation System that automatically squeezes the patient’s chest to improve flow to thheart and brain. Used with a stabilizing board, rescuers can continue CPR while transporting patients.
