Retired retail executive Augustin Yeh offers a free transcendental meditation class through the City of Chino Hills recreation department, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays as a way to give back to the community, at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The session for ages 18 and over began Aug. 16 and will continue until Oct. 4.
Participants will learn how to breathe, recite a mantra and let go of worries.
They should bring a pen, notebook, and water to each class. Pre-registration is required.
Information: 364-2700.
