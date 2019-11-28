Roughly 100 baskets of food were assembled by Don Lugo High’s Renaissance students this month for families in Chino for Thanksgiving.
“We’ve been doing this for more than 20 years,” said Farrah Rigo-Witt, the activities director and leadership teacher at Don Lugo. “We started collecting food the Monday after Halloween.”
Food baskets were given to several families at elementary schools in Chino and were available to Don Lugo students and their families, too. Any leftover baskets were donated to Chino-based Isaiah’s Rock food ministry, which coordinates food giveaways several times a year, Mrs. Rigo-Witt said.
About 35 Don Lugo Renaissance students participated in the food collection led by Renaissance coordinator Audrey Rohrer, she added.
