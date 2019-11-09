The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Advisory Commission will discuss its annual tour of regional parks, including Prado Park in Chino, at its 2:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13.
It will be held in the Regional Parks Conference Room of the General Services Building, 777 E. Rialto Ave., San Bernardino.
The commission plans to discuss if a change to its current tour format and schedule needs to be made, said Beahta Davis, director of the county’s Regional Parks Department.
Park tours are an annual activity that allows the commission members to visit each site, Ms. Davis said.
The director will give commissioners an overview of the parks during Wednesday’s meeting.
This summer, the county grand jury found that playgrounds and other features at many of the regional parks needed repair.
Prado Regional Park, located off Euclid Avenue, just south of Pine Avenue, was one of those listed in the grand jury’s report.
In August 2018, a parks master plan for the 2,000-acre park was launched with a $300,000 agreement between the county and a consulting firm in San Diego.
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose fourth district includes Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair, and southern Upland, promoted a wide range of ideas for the park as he traveled through his district.
Public meetings, asking for possible uses for the park, were held in late 2018 and earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.