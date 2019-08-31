A public hearing on a proposed FedEx parcel delivery facility to be located northeast of Chino Airport is on the Chino City Council’s agenda for its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting, but the applicants have asked that it be continued to the council’s Sept. 17 meeting.
The council is expected to agree to that postponement at Tuesday’s meeting that will be held in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The item had been continued to Sept. 3 after council members expressed concerns with the project at their July 13 meeting, including the amount of traffic the facility could generate. They also questioned whether Chino needs another warehouse that potentially might employ more persons from outside the Chino area than from the city.
The parcel delivery facility is proposed for a 74.4-acre site on the southwest corner of Merrill and Flight avenues. It would employ hundreds of people according to Courtney Lehman, project manager for developer Scannell Properties.
As proposed, the FedEx facility would include a 476,285-square-foot sorting/distribution building and four additional ancillary structures including an 8,973-square-foot gateway building, a 17,480-square-foot maintenance building and two 220-square-foot guardhouses.
Also on the Sept. 3 agenda is a public hearing regarding a request to cancel an agriculture contract and approval of environmental documents for the proposed Euclid Business Center in south Chino.
Project applicant Alere Property Group, LLC has requested the tentative cancellation of a Williamson Act Land Conservation Contract so it can build the 363,626-square-foot business center on an 18.5-acre property on the northeast corner of Euclid and Bickmore avenues. As proposed, the center will include eight buildings, ranging in size from 14,454-square-feet to 206,188-square-feet, that could support warehouse, light industrial and business park land uses.
The Williamson Act enables local governments to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agricultural or related open space use. The contracts were often used by dairies and farmers in the area where the business center is proposed.
Written comments on the project will be accepted by the city clerk through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 or at the hearing.
