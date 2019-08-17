Robert Gavela, a resident of Chino Hills for 26 years, has been appointed to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
He will replace Bill Taylor, who stepped down before his term ended because of work priorities.
Mr. Gavela told the city council Tuesday he has played in the men’s soccer league in Chino Hills for the past 20 years.
“You’ll find me on Sundays playing soccer,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the sport.”
Mr. Gavela is vice president of talent acquisition for Park West Companies, a landscape construction and maintenance company.
He is married with two daughters.
