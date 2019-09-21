cows in the roadway

Cows in the roadway

 Chino Hills Police photo

Deputies for the Chino Hills Police Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. last Sunday of “cows in the roadway,” an apparent escape from Boys Republic through a broken fence on Eucalyptus Avenue near Litel School. An employee for the home for troubled youth led the calves back to greener pastures. The fence has been repaired.

