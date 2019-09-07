Chino Valley Fire District firefighters battle a house fire Tuesday at 12235 Providence Place in Chino after a wooden fence caught fire and flames spread into the attic of the single-story home, located just north of the 60 Freeway, west of San Antonio Avenue. The cause of the 9:18 a.m. blaze remains under investigation, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara. No injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.