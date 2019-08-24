A master site approval and tentative tract map for an 823-housing development to be located on 273 acres on the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue in the Preserve area of south Chino was approved by the Chino Planning Commission Monday night.
Amenities
Trumark Homes’ Rancho Miramonte development will include a private recreation center with two large pools, a neighborhood park, seven pocket parks, a water feature at the entrance, a public trail system that connects to a long trail skirting the perimeter of the development and approximately 125 acres of designated open space and habitat conservation areas.
Timeline
Grading for the project is scheduled for early 2020, according to Trumark officials. The southwestern-style recreation center will be among the first structures built. Construction of model homes will begin in July 2021 and will be ready by January 2022. The recreation center should open when the first phase of homes are occupied in 2022, Trumark officials said.
Garrett Hinds, Trumark’s director of architecture, told the planning commission the 11 neighborhoods will be built in phases as they are purchased. He said two of the neighborhoods will be attached homes, while the other nine will be detached. There will also be some estate-sized lots, he said. The recreation center will be named “El Rincon” in a nod to an early settlement of Chino known as Rincon, which was located near the present day 71 Freeway and Euclid Avenue, not far from the Rancho Miramonte project area.
Mr. Hinds said the housing development will have units that appeal to a wide range of ages, from millennials to “empty nesters.”
Trumark builds about 400 homes a year, said Susan Lindquist, vice president of development for the company.
Impact fees
She said Trumark will pay more than $73 million in fees to the city of Chino, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, the Chino Valley school district and for traffic to minimize the development’s impact on Chino’s infrastructure. Ms. Lindquist said Trumark will also construct streets, sewer and storm drain systems related to the residential project.
Commission Vice-Chairman Brandon Blanchard questioned whether the main interior road for the project would be able to handle the traffic of 823 units.
City engineer Chris Magdosku said the road would be sufficient but the roads outside the development will need to be improved to handle additional residential traffic in the Preserve.
Among the roads near the project are Cucamonga Avenue, Chino-Corona Road and Pine Avenue to the north.
The city is working on a plan to widen Pine Avenue in the Preserve area and west to the 71 Freeway.
Commissioner Walt Pocock, who serves on the city’s committee that reviews designs of upcoming projects, said houses on the main interior road will have driveways that face onto alleys, so vehicles will not back up onto that road.
Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz said he would like to see larger lots in the development that could accommodate pools.
Mr. Hinds said most buyers these days want larger homes and less yard to maintain.
Mr. Cisneroz also said he’d like to see city of Chino signs at the entrances of the development, so residents there will have a sense of community.
The project was initially proposed in 2009 as Edgewater, a 1,074 housing unit that was to include five manmade lakes.
It became known as Rancho Miramonte in 2016 and has since been acquired by Trumark Homes.
