This healthy-looking but limping coyote walks slowly enough for a close-up photo on Grand Avenue west of Calle San Marcos. A potential sighting of the same coyote was observed Dec. 7 in the Stater Bros. parking lot at Chino Hills Parkway and Grand, and posted in a video on a Chino Hills Facebook page.
