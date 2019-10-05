The citizens advisory committees for the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW) will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Chaffey College in Chino, 5897 College Park Ave.
The meetings will be in the main instructional building, conference room 102, or CHMB-102.
The advisory committees are held one hour apart on the same day, with the men’s advisory committee meeting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women’s committee at 9:30 a.m. Officials from each prison are in attendance.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday every two months to give the public an opportunity to hear about prison happenings.
