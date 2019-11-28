Neighborhood House Santa

Santa is amazed by the 15 bags of toys Chino Neighborhood House officials and volunteers collected during its Holiday Boutique, Craft and Toy Drive Nov. 16 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino. Chino Hills resident Alicia Joy Volinski, who performed this year as Lily Joy on the TV show “The Voice,” sang the national anthem, Victor Manuel Bernal played “Taps” and the Chino Police Explorers Honor Guard presented the colors. The Chino Neighborhood House provides food, clothing and small household items to families in need in the Chino Valley Unified School District. At a separate event this week, dozens of pre-registered families received Thanksgiving fixings at Chino Neighborhood House, located at 13160 Sixth St. The charity will hold a Christmas party for pre-registered families Friday, Dec. 20. Information: 628-5608.
