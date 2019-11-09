The gap in the fence (right) at Boys Republic from which five calves escaped in September had still not been repaired as of Wednesday. Boys Republic executive director Chris Burns, when told about the gap, said initial reports showed the fence along Eucalyptus Avenue had been repaired. He said the enclosure will be strengthened with five additional wires by the next day to ensure the cows stay inside. The chain-link fence at the storm drain is at the Litel Elementary School and Boys Republic property line.
