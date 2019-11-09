The public is invited to participate in a party to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children in need, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today (Nov. 9) at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Church officials hope to pack 400 shoeboxes with items for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, which will deliver the shoeboxes worldwide.
RSVP by email to pat.sgv media@gmail.com.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in more than 160 counties and territories, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
