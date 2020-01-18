How to engage the community when it comes to meeting affordable housing mandates will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The commission will discuss preferred methods for community engagement during the general plan update process where housing allocations will be the main focus.
The city may be required to build approximately 4,000 affordable housing units during an eight-year period from 2021 to 2029, which is 200 to 300 times more than past state mandates, according to city officials.
The final number has not yet been allocated.
The commission will be asked for suggestions on what types of public outreach would be most effective, since very few members of the public attended the 2015 general plan workshops and meetings.
In other business, the commission will hold a public workshop to discuss wall art on non-residential properties in public areas. The commission held workshops in June and October to identify legal considerations, maintenance requirements, visual compatibility with the surrounding community, a permit process, size and lighting.
The matter came up two years ago when the developer of an indoor self-storage facility proposed for the southwest corner of Fairfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway suggested mural-style artwork on an exterior wall.
The commission did not allow the artwork based on the advice of assistant city attorney Elizabeth Calciano who said the city would be unable to control the content because of First Amendment issues and it could open the door to other forms of art that might not be acceptable.
