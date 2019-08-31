Older playground equipment, a swing set without swings, chipped paint, and a cracked rubberized surface are evident at Crossroads Park on Chino Hills Parkway, just west of Carbon Canyon Road.
The park also contains two tennis courts, a gazebo and restrooms, and used to be considered part of Veterans Park.
“As shown in the pictures, swings are all gone for a long time and I don’t see any type of cleanup by city department staff,” said a resident whose name was redacted by the City of Chino Hills in an email submitted with photos to the community services department, via webmail.
The resident said his/her family cleans up the trash and dog waste but “I think city staff also should do some regular work on those playground facilities.”
“This could be a very crucial safety and health issue with neglected facilities for our children and it does not fit our city’s nickname Park City,” stated the resident.
The resident was referring to the city’s participation in the “Parks Makes Life Better” campaign.
The photos submitted by the resident in June showed the empty swing set and multiple bird droppings on playground equipment that was chipped and worn.
Summer hiatus
On Monday, the equipment appeared to look the same as in the June photos, with droppings, cobwebs entwined with leaves, and dusty surfaces.
“Unfortunately, the playground did not get cleaned immediately but we will be more vigilant in the future, knowing of the issue,” said community services director Jonathan Marshall.
Public works crews wiped down the equipment Wednesday.
He said when he received the email and photos in June, a work order request was submitted to the Public Works Department that received immediate attention including the sprinklers and landscaping.
“The bottom line is the park equipment is now clean,” Mr. Marshall said. “Moving forward, we will pay closer attention since it would appear the playground is very popular with our feathered friends more so than others due to the proximity of the overhanging trees,” he said.
Councilman Ray Marquez, who brought another complaint to the council’s attention in early summer, said, “We need to invest in that park.”
He said the swing apparatus once contained a tire swing that is no longer there and funding for its replacement should be included in the capital improvement program budget.
Mr. Marshall said a change to the swings will be a consideration in the capital improvement project program for next fiscal year.
“The pole was for one tire swing, not regular swings,” he said. “Regular swings cannot be placed on the pole.”
As for the playground, “any playground and surfacing are under consideration for the capital improvement program if it is deemed in need of replacement,” he said.
“If a single item on playground equipment needs repair, we fix it. If complete replacement is necessary, we then submit a request per the capital improvement program process.”
Mr. Marshall said staff cares about the look of parks, and he appreciates when residents inform the city about issues at parks, facilities and trails.
“Our residents have played a key role to ensure the beauty of what we enjoy in Chino Hills,” he said.
