Chino Valley Unified School District’s Community Care Closet is accepting donations of tolietries, diapers, baby wipes and small bottles of laundry detergent for families in need.
The “closet” is located on the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third St., Chino, room H.
Items can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
